Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Sells 131 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.79. 1,056,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,545,896. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

