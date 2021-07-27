Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

WTFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

WTFC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,838. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.81.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

