Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $121.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vicor Corporation designs, manufactures and markets innovative, high performance modular power components, from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions, to enable customers to efficiently convert and manage power from the wall plug to the point-of-load. Vicor offers comprehensive product lines addressing a broad range of power conversion and management requirements across all power distribution architectures, including CPA, DPA, IBA, FPA and CBA. Vicor focuses on solutions for performance-critical applications in the following markets: enterprise and high performance computing, telecommunications and network infrastructure, industrial equipment and automation, vehicles and transportation and aerospace and defense electronics. Vicor’s holistic approach gives power system architects the flexibility to choose from modular, plug-and-play components ranging from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions. “

Get Vicor alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded down $5.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.99. 1,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,176. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.94. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vicor will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $93,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $2,200,315.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,982 shares of company stock worth $10,363,033. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Analog Century Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 81,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,659,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicor (VICR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.