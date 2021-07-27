Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.75 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.14% from the stock’s current price.

CMMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.22.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

CMMC stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.65. The company had a trading volume of 761,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.68 and a 1 year high of C$5.07. The company has a market cap of C$766.09 million and a P/E ratio of 7.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.82.

In related news, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$1,610,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$262,840.25. Also, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$28,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,352,190. Insiders sold a total of 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,420 over the last 90 days.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.