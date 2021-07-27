Zacks Investment Research Lowers Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) to Sell

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock remained flat at $$27.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 19,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,467. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $268.21 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 30,266 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter worth about $2,293,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 57.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.