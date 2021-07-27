Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Given “Neutral” Rating at Guggenheim

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.67.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$81.65. The company had a trading volume of 113,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,169. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.47. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$67.77 and a one year high of C$87.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$81.54.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.0899998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total transaction of C$2,310,427.81. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total transaction of C$879,648.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,001,694.68.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

