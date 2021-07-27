Aperture Investors LLC Buys Shares of 139,401 Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. Aperture Investors LLC owned 0.13% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,929,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,299,000 after buying an additional 191,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,122,000 after acquiring an additional 409,883 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $34,722,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 731,156 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VLRS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 24,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.22. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. Research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.34.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

