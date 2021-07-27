tru Independence LLC Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

tru Independence LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $489.78 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $463.44.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.57.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

