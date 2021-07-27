Aperture Investors LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Aperture Investors LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,257 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.95.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FIS traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $149.88. The company had a trading volume of 91,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,582. The stock has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.38. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

