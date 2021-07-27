Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Buys New Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after buying an additional 506,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after buying an additional 502,033 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $140,033,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 139.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,798,000 after purchasing an additional 251,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 730,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,406,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.45.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $363.41. 9,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,862. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

