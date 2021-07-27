The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%.

NTB stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.62. 260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $41.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

