Calix (NYSE:CALX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calix (NYSE:CALX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%.

CALX traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,240. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.22. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.56.

CALX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750 over the last 90 days. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

