Calix (NYSE:CALX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calix (NYSE:CALX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.84. 24,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,240. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.56. Calix has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other Calix news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750 over the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

