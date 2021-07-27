Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Curi Capital bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.03. The stock had a trading volume of 26,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,025. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The company has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.