Brokerages Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Brokerages expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RBA traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.65. 19,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,901. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.85. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.