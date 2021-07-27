$0.17 EPS Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.24. Twitter reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $67.79. The company had a trading volume of 435,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,725,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34. Twitter has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $495,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $411,009,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at $239,153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at $199,493,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at $170,955,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

