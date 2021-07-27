Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.88.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.36. 22,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,376. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.32. The company has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

