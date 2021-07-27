VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.46 Million

Analysts expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will post $165.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.28 million. VSE reported sales of $168.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $695.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.30 million to $716.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $795.85 million, with estimates ranging from $770.70 million to $842.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. VSE had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on VSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

VSEC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,426. VSE has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $660.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 28,502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

