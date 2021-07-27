AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Market Cap Tops $7.89 Million

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.40 or 0.00016967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $9.59 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AS Roma Fan Token (CRYPTO:ASR) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,233,245 coins. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma . AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here . AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokens are generally assets that can represent proof of ownership or even membership. As tokens are already being used for a wide range of purposes, many specialized blockchains have been developed with native intent to support tokens, the most common of which is currently Ethereum and their ERC standard tokens. Socios.com is an app for football (soccer) fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support by acquiring club-specific Fan tokens. Chiliz ($CHZ) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum blockchain that serves as the digital currency for the chiliZ and Socios.com platform. In launching their platform, alongside other sports blockchain ventures, a new category of token has emerged?—?the Fan Token. Once onboard the Socios.com platform, yet to-be-announced club partners host what has been called a Fan Token Offering (FTO). Fans must purchase $CHZ via a cryptocurrency exchange in order to acquire Fan Tokens. These tokens?—?which are specific to a team or club?—?are a finite, digital asset that provide access to an encrypted ledger of voting and membership rights ownership. Formed as the result of a 3-team merger in 1927, AS Roma has been one of Italy’s more well-known competitors for more than 90 years. The club’s journey through the annals of its nations highest league has seen AS Roma capture 3 Serie A titles in addition to bringing the Coppa Italia home on 9 different occasions. A dominant force in its native land, AS Roma continues to push its organization to establish itself in the elite of European football. “

