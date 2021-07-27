Analysts Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. Oil States International posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 26.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after buying an additional 304,879 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 72.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 144,194 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 613.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 121,341 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International during the first quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.11. 5,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,758. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

