Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,757 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,337 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.5% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT traded down $6.02 on Tuesday, reaching $283.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,720,518. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.48. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $289.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.30.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

