First Dallas Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,755 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of Mesabi Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,206,000. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE MSB traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.98. 408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,204. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 91.52% and a return on equity of 222.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

