First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 200 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.71. 151,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,837. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.23.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

