First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRL. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of CBRL stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,800. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $105.15 and a one year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

