Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,791. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $189.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SUI shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

