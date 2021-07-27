Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,125 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $111.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

