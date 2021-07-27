Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $358.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to post $358.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $364.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.50 million. RingCentral posted sales of $277.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RNG has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.86.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $11.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.22. 37,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,225. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.74. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,086.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total transaction of $427,072.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,519,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,683 shares of company stock worth $9,262,038. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 86.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 102.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

