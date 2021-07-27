Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 82,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 580,817 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $9.98.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTP. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,392,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Reinvent Technology Partners by 749.4% during the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 849,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 749,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,730,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

