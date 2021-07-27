Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Sets New 1-Year High at $131.82

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$131.82 and last traded at C$131.48, with a volume of 92322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$130.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$128.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$128.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.50.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$121.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.07 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

About Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.