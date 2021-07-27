NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 9.4%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s share price traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.86 and last traded at $39.12. 1,978,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 63,784,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NIO. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

The stock has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. Analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,293,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 372.9% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in NIO by 9.2% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 12.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIO by 91.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 59,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

