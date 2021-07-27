Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Short Interest Down 93.2% in July

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
OTCMKTS PHOJY remained flat at $$21.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $21.50.
Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro Company Profile
Featured Story: What is total return in investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.