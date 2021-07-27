Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 billion-$5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRI. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $49.78. 59,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,778. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.51, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capri will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

