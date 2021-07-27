Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Lifted by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,123.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 11,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.50.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT traded up $6.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.68. 33,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

