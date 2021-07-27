MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $18,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $1,642,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,167 shares of company stock worth $1,140,086 over the last three months. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,671. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.70.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

