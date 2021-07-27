Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. TTEC posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTEC. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $649,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 in the last ninety days. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,316,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $30,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 111,615 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 104,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.39. 876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $113.15.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

