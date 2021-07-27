Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 28,993 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2,076.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.36. 149,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,018. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $106.52.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.