UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,459 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $887,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.0% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,344,960. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.16. 110,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,208. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.35. The firm has a market cap of $388.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.