Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Lessened by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,287 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.74. 206,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,002,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

