Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Buys New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. The Boeing accounts for approximately 0.7% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 732.1% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.43.

Shares of BA traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.82. The company had a trading volume of 351,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,186,398. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.99.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

