First Dallas Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. International Paper comprises 2.8% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IP stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $58.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,183. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.67. International Paper has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IP shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

