First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 9,179 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,179 shares during the quarter. EnLink Midstream makes up 1.3% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 5,562 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $64,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,310 shares of company stock valued at $183,951. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 39,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,372. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

