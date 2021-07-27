First Dallas Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of U.S. Concrete worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 623.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USCR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.10. 9,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,627. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.37.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $139,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USCR shares. CJS Securities lowered U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

U.S. Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

