First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 2,270 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.04. 241,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,318,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,283 shares of company stock worth $892,231. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

