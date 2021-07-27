Brokerages Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.26). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 580%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPNT. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.60. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,708. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

