Zacks: Analysts Expect Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Metacrine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Metacrine will report full-year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($2.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Metacrine.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Metacrine in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Metacrine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

In other news, CEO Preston Klassen acquired 20,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,791.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $74,791.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Metacrine by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 329,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 40,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Metacrine by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 240,950 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Metacrine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Metacrine by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Metacrine by 13,749.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares during the period. 50.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTCR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.84. 210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78. Metacrine has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $75.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 17.33.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

