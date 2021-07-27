Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 1,344 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,827 shares of the software company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,971 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $3.07 on Tuesday, reaching $138.55. 41,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,879. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

