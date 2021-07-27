Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 410,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,933,000 after buying an additional 34,670 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.51. 1,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,830. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.49.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.