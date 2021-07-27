$0.11 EPS Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. CEVA reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CEVA. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,638 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 24.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 528.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 223,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 24.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 33,099 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEVA traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,799. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.05, a P/E/G ratio of 146.33 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

