Aperture Investors LLC Sells 504,998 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Aperture Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,998 shares during the quarter. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Certara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $85,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $1,989,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,238,251 shares in the company, valued at $85,910,799.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,944 shares of company stock worth $7,472,235 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of CERT stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $26.29. 3,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,154. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.38.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

