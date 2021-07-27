Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)’s share price rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.48 and last traded at $70.47. Approximately 10,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 871,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.70.

PNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.73.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 541,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,531,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at $297,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 44.8% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Pentair by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

